Leicester Signing Caglar Soyuncu Reveals Desire to 'Change Roads' Led to Freiburg Exit

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

New Leicester signing Caglar Soyuncu has taken to social media to discuss the next stage in his career, thanking former club Freiburg after moving to the Foxes for a fee of £19m.


Soyuncu has yet to be assigned a squad number with the Foxes as the Home Office make their final verdict on the 22-year-old's work permit. He thanked former club Freiburg in an Instagram post, as well as their fans for making his time in Germany 'precious'. 

The young but experienced Turkey international was given a rousing send-off from his former faithful on Saturday, according to the Leicester Mercury, and offered back his affection and appreciation for them with this final farewell.


The post reads: “I would not imagine what an amazing two years awaited me here before I signed the contract with Freiburg.


“Everything I accomplished, the development of my play and my character are unforgettable memories. I will never forget them.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

“Though, you know every ending of a chapter is another beginning in a story. I believe that now it is time to change the road for me.”


It seems as though Leicester boss Claude Puel will now be looking to pair up the former Bundesliga defender with England star Harry Maguire should Soyuncu be granted a permit, with Puel focusing on improving the age and quality of his defence.


Leicester will be looking to improve their upon their performance in their opening Premier League game against Manchester United, which they lost as Paul Pogba's penalty and Luke Shaw's clever finish cancelled out Jamie Vardy's consolation.

