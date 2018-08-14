Sebestain Rudy is set to complete his move from Bayern Munich to RB Leipzig, after a €15m deal has reportedly been agreed between the two clubs.

As reported by German media outlet Sudwestrundfunk, the 28-year-old will come in to help fill the void left by Naby Keita following his departure to join Liverpool for a reported £52.75m at the beginning of the window.

Should the transfer go through as expected, it would be a change in tact for Die Rotten Bullen, who usually target younger players with the potential a far greater resale value than the fee they originally paid, however Rudy's experience does speak for itself.

Rudy spent seven years at Hoffenheim following his move in 2010, making over 200 appearance during his there, and captained the side to fourth place in the Bundesliga in his final season at the club, under the exciting young manager Julian Nagelsmann.

His performances earned him a move that summer to the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, making 35 appearances in all competitions as Die Roten retained their title.

The former Stuttgart man also boasts international experience for Germany, earning 25 caps since his debut in 2014, and was part of the successful Confederations Cup side in 2017, as well as the less than successful 2018 World Cup squad.

Following the signing of his compatriot Leon Goretzka however, Rudy's game time was set to be limited at the Allianz Arena, but can offer plenty to a young RB Leipzig side that came sixth last season, after finishing as runners up the season prior.