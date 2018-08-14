Torino Officially Sign Chelsea's Ola Aina on Season-Long Loan With Option to Buy

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Italian side Torino have completed the signing of Chelsea right-back Ola Aina on season-long loan, with an option to buy.

The 21-year-old has been with the Blues since he was an Under-11. He spent last season on loan in the Championship with Hull City.

"The Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has acquired on a temporary basis with the right of option from Chelsea Football Club CFC the right to the sports performances of the player Ola Aina," the Serie A side announced via their official website.

"Turin has been following me for some time, I hope to do well; I know this is a company that believes in young people and this is very important," the player added.

"In Italy I know that I can learn a lot, especially in the ability to be in the field, because the tactics and organisation of play are essential. I really want to experience this new experience to the full, thanks to all the Taurus for choosing me: now it's my turn, I can not wait to get started."

Aina was born in England and has represented the Three Lions at youth level from Under-16 through to Under-20. However, he has since opted to play for Nigeria, making the decision in May last year.

