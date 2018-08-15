Ajax Defender Daley Blind Claims Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Is a 'True Winner'

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

After leaving Manchester United last month to return to his boyhood club Ajax, Daley Blind has spoken of his 'very positive' experience at United under manager Jose Mourinho. Departing after a four-year term at the club, Blind insisted he had no problems with the manager despite being made surplus to requirements.

Blind only left Old Trafford last month, however he has been quick to heap praise on his ex-boss. In a video of his post-match interview, published by Voetbal Zone after his side defeated Standard Liege in the Champions League qualifiers, the Dutch international said: "I learnt a lot [from Mourinho], he is a true winner and he is the best in transferring that to the group."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Ajax were hard pressed in the first leg, drawing 2-2 after conceding a 94th minute equaliser. When asked if his old manager's game management could have helped Ajax in the tie, he responded: "When you look at the first away game against Liege, we can definitely make improvement there."

Blind spent two years of his time at the Red Devils under Mourinho, having previously been brought in by the Portuguese's predecessor Louis van Gaal following their success together in the 2014 World Cup.

VI-Images/GettyImages

"I've played 150 games and won four trophies with them. I've really had a great time with lots of beautiful moments," Blind added. "I am very thankful for the fans there that was great. I am very thankful to Mourinho. It was nice working with him."

