Former Crystal Palace Owner Simon Jordan Believes Spurs Will Need to Fork Out £80m For Eagles Star

Crystal Palace's outspoken former owner Simon Jordan has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur will now need to fork out £80m to sign Eagles talisman Wilfried Zaha after he put pen to paper on a new deal.

Transfer speculation had been rife throughout the summer that the Ivorian would be joining the North London outfit after an impressive 2017/18 season for Palace. A deal never materialised however, and Palace kept hold of their star man, with Spurs failing to make any signings all summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Palace went one step further than simply keeping hold of Zaha as the new season began, tying him down to a new contract that will keep the forward at the club until 2023.

Jordan, who owned the South London based club from 2000-2010, has made the claim that it will now take an astronomical fee to tempt Palace to sell their star man. Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan analysed the new contract.

“Getting him back on a five-year contract will enhance the value Palace can demand for him.

So while I think it’s good news on one hand, it could also be the basis of commanding the right value for Zaha, with is in the £70-80m bracket."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Jordan did also add that the new contract could be a sign that the club are simply preparing themselves for a bid from a bigger club in the coming transfer windows.

“Palace are establishing and holding the value of the player in the event that a Chelsea, Tottenham or Arsenal come knocking on their door next year. So it’s good news, but balance it with the fact there’s probably some economics behind it."