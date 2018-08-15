Jurgen Klopp Gives New & Improved Excuse for Losing the Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has given a new reason as to why Liverpool failed to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League final earlier this year.

The Reds, whose run to the tournament's closer was quite remarkable, fell short at the final hurdle, losing 3-1 to Los Blancos in Kiev.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Of course, the loss of their most potent attacker Mohamed Salah didn't help, with the Egyptian star getting forced off after injuring his shoulder courtesy of a hefty challenge from Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard last night responded publicly to Klopp's recent public criticism of his actions in the game, after the coach had called him "ruthless" for his tackle on Salah.

Lorius Karius' pair of mistakes also contributed to the loss, but Klopp has since moved to remedy his goalkeeper woes by bringing Alisson.

The German had previously pointed to both Salah's injury and Karius' blunders as he gave reasons for the loss. But speaking to France Football in a recent interview, he offered a fresher explanation.

Jurgen Klopp says he has spoken to Loris Karius about the Champions League final and that the goalkeeper is “absolutely fine.”



Also has a message for those who send players threats and abuse.



“If you do not have the right word to say, just shut up.” https://t.co/DroY79eJY9 — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) August 10, 2018

“We had a fantastic season last year, although the result of the Champions League final was not what we were hoping for,” Klopp told the French magazine. “Nobody was waiting for us there, even though, as the season progressed, we thought that the final was a possible goal.

“Everyone knows that Mo Salah’s injury has changed things. But not only that. We are not going to rewrite the story, but we played the last two months of last season with twelve valid players.

“We had to fight with Chelsea until the end.”

The Reds have tried addressing all of the last season's concerns and have brought in the likes of Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Their summer business has left them looking like the favourites to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, and they do look the most equipped. Yet Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United could also be worth paying attention to.