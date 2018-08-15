Valencia Eye Emotional Juan Mata Reunion as Man Utd Star Enters Final Year of Contract

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could be set for an emotional return to Valencia as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old has held initial talks over extending his stay with the Red Devils, but these talks have stalled and it seems that Mata may have his heart set on a return to the Mestalla.

Valencia was the club where Mata made his name. They signed him after Real Madrid released him in 2007 and he went on to make over 170 appearances for Los Che.

He joined Chelsea in 2011 and was part of the team that won the Champions League in 2012. After three years with the Blues he moved on to Old Trafford and is now entering his sixth season as a United player.

Valencia want to bring Mata back to the club and he would be keen on a return as well, but they would probably have to wait until next summer due to Mata's high wages at United, which Valencia cannot match.

A United source told the Sun: "It is well known Juan is wanted by Valencia. There is a strong connection between the two.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

"His deal is up next summer and it looks likely he'll leave unless something changes soon.

"We know Juan's motives are not related to money and there's a very strong emotional attachment to take into account."

Mata has scored 39 goals in 187 appearances for United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)