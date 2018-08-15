Valencia Eye Emotional Juan Mata Reunion as Man Utd Star Enters Final Year of Contract

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could be set for an emotional return to Valencia as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old has held initial talks over extending his stay with the Red Devils, but these talks have stalled and it seems that Mata may have his heart set on a return to the Mestalla.

Valencia was the club where Mata made his name. They signed him after Real Madrid released him in 2007 and he went on to make over 170 appearances for Los Che.

Manchester United star Juan Mata could be set for an emotional return to his former side Valencia. (Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/3tuLhunkpX — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 15, 2018

He joined Chelsea in 2011 and was part of the team that won the Champions League in 2012. After three years with the Blues he moved on to Old Trafford and is now entering his sixth season as a United player.

Valencia want to bring Mata back to the club and he would be keen on a return as well, but they would probably have to wait until next summer due to Mata's high wages at United, which Valencia cannot match.

A United source told the Sun: "It is well known Juan is wanted by Valencia. There is a strong connection between the two.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

"His deal is up next summer and it looks likely he'll leave unless something changes soon.

"We know Juan's motives are not related to money and there's a very strong emotional attachment to take into account."

Mata has scored 39 goals in 187 appearances for United.