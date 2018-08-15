Victor Lindelöf Aiming to Prove Man Utd Don't Need Another Centre-Back After 'Good Summer'

August 15, 2018

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf is determined to have a good season at Old Trafford after enjoying a happy summer both on and off the pitch, which will ultimately go a long to proving that the club does not need to dip into the transfer market for another centre-back.

Despite manager Jose Mourinho being desperate to, United did not buy any new central defenders over the summer, leaving Lindelöf to partner fellow 24-year-old Eric Bailly in Friday's opening game against Leicester, just over 24 hours after the transfer window closed.

And after a challenging debut season at United following a high profile £30m move from Benfica, Lindelöf is ready to kick on and build on the growing confidence he has.

"I feel great. I had a good summer: first, I got married and had an amazing time, then I played in the World Cup, which was also a great experience," the Swede told ManUtd.com.

"And after a good rest, I'm back here and ready for what's to come. It's always nice to get a good start, as that gives you more confidence and you can be more relaxed."

United have Phil Jones and Chris Smalling behind Lindelof and Bailly, while Marcos Rojo has also often been used as a centre-back by Mourinho when fit.


Despite still being able to leave for a European club for another couple of weeks, Rojo could be made to stay at Old Trafford until January, according to ESPN. The same applies to Matteo Darmian, who has been eyeing a return home to Italy for several months.

The Italian transfer window closes this coming Friday (17th August), but others around Europe remain open until the end of the month.

