Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands Claims Everton 'Paid Over the Odds' for Richarlison

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

Everton director of football Marcel Brands has claimed that the Toffees 'paid over the odds' for the mercurial Brazilian Richarlison, having splashed out around £40m to Watford for the forward. 

As reported by the Guardian, Brands has admitted to paying a premium fee to snatch the former Fluminense winger away from the Hornets, but was immediately rewarded for doing so after the 21-year-old's brace on his debut against Wolves

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Dutchman has conceded that the Merseyside club had to make Watford an unbelievable offer to prise Richarlison away from Vicarage Road. 

This was mainly down to the hostility between the two clubs, after the Toffees made an unwarranted approach for Marco Silva during the Portuguese boss' time at Watford. 

Despite the inflated fee, Brands is convinced that Richarlison will become a star at Goodison Park.

David Rogers/GettyImages

The Dutchman said: "We think he can be very special. He has a lot of speed, the capability to work; he is strong, he is tall. 

"There are a lot of qualities for all the competitions in Europe. They are important qualities.”

On the decision to splash out an inflated figure on the 21-year-old, Brands said: “We thought it would be a very difficult one because of the history of the clubs. 

David Rogers/GettyImages

“We were both convinced about him [but] I think with the situation with Watford, we had to pay a little but more. I think maybe the market value was a little bit lower but, at the end, we are happy with him."

Everton, and Richarlison, will get the chance to add to their point earned in the opening day draw to Wolves this Saturday, when they welcome Southampton to Goodison Park.  

