German Defender Thilo Kehrer Completes Move to Paris Saint-Germain on Five-Year Contract

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of German Under-21 international Thilo Kehrer from Schalke for a fee believed to be in the region of €37m.

The French champions have confirmed that Kehrer has signed a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes, and the 21-year-old has been reacting to his big-money move.

"It is with much joy and ambition that I have signed for Paris Saint-Germain," Kehrer said. "Everyone in Europe knows how strong and exciting the Paris Saint-Germain project is and I couldn’t think of a better club for me to continue my progression and reach my objectives.

"I am going to meet some extraordinary teammates and work with a coach that has done a great job in Germany in recent years. Everyone is going to be important in helping me and I in turn hope to help the team with my qualities. 

"I also can’t wait to play at the Parc des Princes, a legendary stadium in European football."

Considered one of the most exciting young German footballers of the moment, Kehrer is the current captain of Germany Under-21s and was part of the side that won the Under-21 European Championships in 2017.

The failure of the senior team at this summer's World Cup may pave the way for Kehrer to make his full international debut in the coming months.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claims that "several big clubs were chasing his signature", but Thomas Tuchel's reputation and knowledge of German football gave Les Parisiens the edge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)