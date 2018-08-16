Liverpool Coach Names Young Trio Who Have Made Positive Impression on Jurgen Klopp

Three Liverpool Under-23 players have given Jurgen Klopp 'something to think about' with their pre-season performances, according to Under-23 manager Neil Critchley.

With several members of the first team squad away on holiday after their World Cup exploits, Curtis Jones, Nathaniel Phillips and Rafael Camacho were among the youngsters given a chance to shine over the summer.

They impressed in training with the first team and were then included on Liverpool's tour of the United States for the International Champions Cup, with Critchley claiming that Klopp was impressed with what he saw.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"They have given the manager something to think about in a positive way," he said, quoted by the London Evening Standard. "Now, whether that's enough for them to get into the squad or start in the short-term, maybe not.

"But if that situation arises during the season the manager will remember the good impression they made. Those three boys have made a start."

Klopp has had a positive impact on youth players since his arrival at Anfield, making Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez key players.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Critchley claimed that Liverpool produce good young players because they focus on teaching important life values, not just honing football ability.

"I think it's a strength of ours that there are consistent messages," he said. "For the boys coming up, it's important that they know what we stand for, what the culture is like here. If they get the opportunity to go to the first team like Nat, Curtis and Rafa have had their character and personality is just as important as their football ability.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"The manager expects them to be good players but he doesn't know what kind of people they are until they walk into Melwood. Those boys have gone there and acquitted themselves well on and off the pitch which is really important."

Liverpool Under-23s face Tottenham at Anfield on Friday.