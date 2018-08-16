Liverpool Fans Call for New Signing to Make Premier League Debut Against Crystal Palace on Monday

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

After opening their Premier League season with a 4-0 demolition of West Ham United at Anfield, many would presume that Liverpool fans were happy about the starting eleven. 

It appears not, as many of the Reds' support call for the replacement of unfancied central midfielder Gini Wijnaldum. Some think the Dutchman wasn't up to scratch against the Hammers, as his passive play offered little on either side of the ball. 

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Calls for new signing Fabinho to make his first Premier League appearance have grown ever stronger throughout the week, and club fans want the Brazilian in from kick-off. Jurgen Klopp now has a decision to make, with the ex-Monaco man potentially a better option to deal with Crystal Palace's more physical style of play.

Football Fancast have rounded up some of the Twittersphere suggestions: 

Although it would be harsh to drop Wijnaldum, the ex-Newcastle man doesn't have the best of form books when it comes to away days. If Fabinho was to overcome his fitness problems, selecting him to deal with Palace's aerial threat could prove a smart call.

After a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage against Premier League new boys Fulham, Roy Hodgson's men will go into Monday's clash with a real sense of optimism. The Selhurst Park crowd are well known to get behind their team under the lights, and a potential humdinger could materialise. 

It's not only Fabinho who is looking to gain a place in the first team line-up however, as club captain Jordan Henderson should be fit after a full week of training. 

The England man was fantastic at the World Cup, and will hope to drive his team in challenging Manchester City for this season's league title.

