Liverpool Fans Call for New Signing to Make Premier League Debut Against Crystal Palace on Monday

After opening their Premier League season with a 4-0 demolition of West Ham United at Anfield, many would presume that Liverpool fans were happy about the starting eleven.

It appears not, as many of the Reds' support call for the replacement of unfancied central midfielder Gini Wijnaldum. Some think the Dutchman wasn't up to scratch against the Hammers, as his passive play offered little on either side of the ball.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Calls for new signing Fabinho to make his first Premier League appearance have grown ever stronger throughout the week, and club fans want the Brazilian in from kick-off. Jurgen Klopp now has a decision to make, with the ex-Monaco man potentially a better option to deal with Crystal Palace's more physical style of play.

Football Fancast have rounded up some of the Twittersphere suggestions:

gini didnt play bad but fabinho should be the CDM. Benteke likes to drop down a little for those long balls. Palace also seem to be some set piece merchants vs us always. His size and poise is needed in the selhust — Allu (@Prime_Maldini) August 14, 2018

Fabinho should be given his debut and Wijnaldum should be rested in the away game against Crystal Palace. The Dutch player usually goes missing in the away games and it is best that someone more Ubiquitous like Fabinho comes in, especially against a physical team. — Sasidharen (@Sasidharen2) August 14, 2018

Although it would be harsh to drop Wijnaldum, the ex-Newcastle man doesn't have the best of form books when it comes to away days. If Fabinho was to overcome his fitness problems, selecting him to deal with Palace's aerial threat could prove a smart call.

After a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage against Premier League new boys Fulham, Roy Hodgson's men will go into Monday's clash with a real sense of optimism. The Selhurst Park crowd are well known to get behind their team under the lights, and a potential humdinger could materialise.

Fabinho needed in that starting line up monday, not having any nonsense from long balls thanks — Sean (@SeanlfcD) August 15, 2018

He has to play to help deal with zaha/benteke — ‏ً (@SadioIogist) August 14, 2018

It's not only Fabinho who is looking to gain a place in the first team line-up however, as club captain Jordan Henderson should be fit after a full week of training.

The England man was fantastic at the World Cup, and will hope to drive his team in challenging Manchester City for this season's league title.