AC Milan Confirm Double Signing & Double Departure on Italian Transfer Deadline Day

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

AC Milan have announced the permanent double signing of Uruguayan winger Diego Laxalt and Spanish forward Samu Castillejo from Genoa and Villarreal respectively.

With the Italian transfer window closing today (17th August), Milan have further confirmed the arrivals of Laxalt and Samu concludes their incoming summer business.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Both players will be presented to the media in Milan for the first time on Friday afternoon alongside new midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko following his recent move from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

In a busy day of late deals, Milan have also confirmed the departures of strikers Ricardo Lapadula and Carlos Bacca to Genoa and Villarreal respectively.

The versatile Laxalt, 25, arrived at San Siro after an impressive World Cup for Uruguay, during which he played his way into the team as starting left-back after beginning the tournament on the bench. He helped his country to the quarter finals before eventual elimination.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Samu, 23, has spent the last three seasons at Villarreal after starting out at Malaga. He scored six goals in La Liga last from his wide attacking role and will be looking to further continue his development in Italy.

