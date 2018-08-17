Arsenal Twitter Claims to Know the Secret Behind Hector Bellerin's Poor Form

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

The Arsenal Twitter brains trust claims to have unearthed the secret of Hector Bellerin's poor form. It's simple. All he needs is a haircut, of course. 

Bellerin burst onto the scene at Arsenal in 2014. His rapid runs from right-back, coupled with his crossing ability, excited Arsenal fans as he developed at right-back. The then short-haired Spaniard made his debut against Dortmund in the Champions League, describing that day as 'a dream come true'. Yet his recent form has been closer to a daze than a dream.  

Friedemann Vogel/GettyImages

Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the opening week of the Premier League 2018/19 season hasn't helped Bellerin's case. He could hardly be blamed for the loss. But he did have a chance in the first half to assist an Arsenal equaliser and instead shot straight at Ederson.

Last season Arsenal conceded 51 goals in the Premier League - only five goals less than the 56 let in by both Southampton and Swansea City. Bellerin and Mustafi were often the scapegoats singled out for slaughter by Arsenal fans for such their team's poor defensive record. Arsenal's defence would often switch off, leading to soft goals conceded. 

Luckily for Bellerin, his Arsenal fan critics on Twitter called for a ceasefire. The criticism of Bellerin was put aside and sensible solutions were sought for how he could rediscover the cutting edge he once showed for Arsenal. Wait. 'Cutting' edge? That's it. That's it lads. Get Bellerin to the barber. And get him back in his original number 39 shirt. 

 

It'll take a lot more than a trim for Bellerin to get back to his best. Maybe fellow Spaniard Unai Emery will help him rediscover the form that Arsenal fans are so desperate to see again.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)