Arsenal Twitter Claims to Know the Secret Behind Hector Bellerin's Poor Form

The Arsenal Twitter brains trust claims to have unearthed the secret of Hector Bellerin's poor form. It's simple. All he needs is a haircut, of course.

Bellerin burst onto the scene at Arsenal in 2014. His rapid runs from right-back, coupled with his crossing ability, excited Arsenal fans as he developed at right-back. The then short-haired Spaniard made his debut against Dortmund in the Champions League, describing that day as 'a dream come true'. Yet his recent form has been closer to a daze than a dream.

Friedemann Vogel/GettyImages

Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the opening week of the Premier League 2018/19 season hasn't helped Bellerin's case. He could hardly be blamed for the loss. But he did have a chance in the first half to assist an Arsenal equaliser and instead shot straight at Ederson.

Last season Arsenal conceded 51 goals in the Premier League - only five goals less than the 56 let in by both Southampton and Swansea City. Bellerin and Mustafi were often the scapegoats singled out for slaughter by Arsenal fans for such their team's poor defensive record. Arsenal's defence would often switch off, leading to soft goals conceded.

Luckily for Bellerin, his Arsenal fan critics on Twitter called for a ceasefire. The criticism of Bellerin was put aside and sensible solutions were sought for how he could rediscover the cutting edge he once showed for Arsenal. Wait. 'Cutting' edge? That's it. That's it lads. Get Bellerin to the barber. And get him back in his original number 39 shirt.

Without long hair>with long hair — M10 (@GaryAFC1) August 16, 2018

Was better when his hair was like that — Harry Edwards (@HazEd1205) August 16, 2018

Short hair and number 39 Bellerin best right back in the premier league — Ricardo🔴⚪🔴⚪🔝 (@Manlikemonreal) August 16, 2018

It'll take a lot more than a trim for Bellerin to get back to his best. Maybe fellow Spaniard Unai Emery will help him rediscover the form that Arsenal fans are so desperate to see again.