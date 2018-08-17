Former West Ham Star James Collins Spotted During Visit to Hammers Training Ground This Week

West Ham fan favourite James Collins has apparently paid a recent visit to the Hammers' training ground.

The Wales international was seen on Robert Snodgrass' Instagram, with the image then being spread on social media by various fans.

Collins, who was affectionately nicknamed 'Ginge' by West Ham fans, was informed through email over the summer that he was not being offered a new contract at the club.

It was a cold way to end a relationship with a player regarded as a cult hero by West Hams fans. Collins made 214 appearances for the club over ten seasons - the Irons re-signed him in 2012 following his three-year stint for Aston Villa.

West Ham joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold released the following statement regarding Collins' exit: “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks for the outstanding service James has given West Ham United down the years.

“His bravery and commitment on the pitch were never called into question and he has played his part in establishing the Club in the Premier League since his return in 2012.

“We appreciate just how popular James is among our fellow supporters but, with the appointment of a new manager, we felt together that the time was right to go our separate ways.





“It goes without saying that we wish James and his family every success in the future and they will always be welcome at London Stadium.”

West Ham fans on Twitter have shown how highly they regard Collins:

West Ham had the joint-worst defensive record last season, tied on 68 goals conceded with relegated Stoke City.

Fans will be hoping new defensive signings Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena, under the instruction of Manuel Pellegrini, will patch up the permeable West Ham defence.