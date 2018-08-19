Brighton 3-2 Manchester United: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Seagulls Stun Red Devils

Brighton stunned Manchester United on the south coast as first half goals from Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy and a Pascal Gross penalty helped Chris Hughton's side claim the victory.

The Seagulls were forced to do a lot of defending in the second half as United tried to find a way through to rectify a poor first half display. A very late Paul Pogba penalty cut the deficit but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat at the Amex for the second season running.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

BRIGHTON





Key Talking Point





After a bad display at Vicarage Road last Saturday, the fear of a cliched poor second season would have been ringing around the seaside club.

But after their heroic output for the second season running against Manchester United, Hughton will feel his side are capable of retaining their Premier League status. Throughout the Brighton eleven, no player failed to put in a shift.

From the gyle and instinct of Glenn Murray to the physicality of Shane Duffy, Brighton fully earned their three points to the delight of the home support.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ryan (6), Montoya (5), Dunk (N/A), Duffy (7), Bong (7), Knockaert (7), Stephens (7), Propper (8), March (6), Gross (7), Murray (8).





Substitutes: Balogun (6), Kayal (N/A), Locadia (N/A).

STAR MAN - Brighton had some firepower in the first half up top, but it was Davy Pröpper's determination in the heart of their midfield that proved crucial.

His great tackling and continued interceptions were vital when Brighton had to defend deeper during periods of sustained possession for the visitors. Both Murray and Duffy weren't far behind their teammate.

Bossed by Dale Stephens and Davy Proepper pic.twitter.com/q077OhdZt7 — 🅱️en (@ThatchersElbow) August 19, 2018





Anyone wish to explain how Fred cost more than £50m? Davy Pröpper looking like the more accomplished player #BRIMUN — gxz🇬🇭 (@Gezza_Ayy) August 19, 2018

WORST PLAYER - It is harsh to point the finger at any of the Brighton players after a brilliant display, but Anthony Knockaert was prone to losing possession frequently.

Right back Bong had a few shaky moments and would've been relieved to see Martial go off after a few early runs at the defender.

MANCHESTER UNITED





Key Talking Point





The point of Jose Mourinho's frustration in the summer was the failure to strengthen in central defence. Against Brighton, all of the Portuguese's fears came to fruition.

Against inferior opposition, the defensive partnership of Bailly and Lindelof was woefully exposed. From Lindelof's positioning for Brighton's first to Bailly's rash challenge for a penalty, it was a gallery of errors that gifted the Seagulls the win.

Even at full back, Luke Shaw struggled to deal with the pace of Anthony Knockaert for periods early on. For all of the frustrations surrounding Mourinho's time at Old Trafford, a disorganised defence hasn't been one of them and it cost his side dearly on Sunday.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: De Gea (5), Young (5), Lindelof (3), Bailly (3), Shaw (5), Fred (6), Pereira (6), Pogba (6), Mata (6), Lukaku (7), Martial (7).





Substitutes: Lingard (5), Rashford (6), Fellaini (5).

STAR MAN - There weren't many bright sparks for Manchester United fans to savour, though captain Paul Pogba continued to get on the ball and tried to dictate play when there was a clear lack of movement in front of him. Also scored a penalty in added time, although it wasn't enough.

Also credit to Lukaku, who had little service but was clinical with his goal.

If you're blaming Pogba for this dour, stale, gutless performance, have a word with yourself. At least he's showed some desire in the second half. The lack of endeavour stems from Jose Mourinho and the fucking board, who somehow thought this squad was good enough. — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) August 19, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Eric Bailly had a horror show at the Amex. The Ivorian endured a torrid opening half where he looked rash, unorganised and incompetent.

The rash nature of his play that caused him to concede a penalty is simply unacceptable for a player at Manchester United.

Fred continued to place wayward passes which broke United's rhythm when they were trying to get back into the game.

Looking Ahead





Brighton won't have long to celebrate this win as they face a difficult trip to Anfield against Liverpool where they suffered a heavy defeat on the final day of last season.

For Mourinho and Manchester United, its a mouth-watering clash with Tottenham, with the Red Devils under pressure to respond after a poor display.