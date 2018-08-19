How to Watch Brighton vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Brighton vs. Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, August 18.

By Michael Shapiro
August 19, 2018

Manchester United heads south for its first road matchup of the season on Sunday and faces off against Brighton at Falmer Stadium.  

After finishing sixth in the Premier League in 2017, Manchester United started its season last Friday by defeating Leicester City 2-1 with goals from Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.

Brighton seeks its first win of the season. It was shut out by Watford in the season opener. 

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

