David Wagner Reveals Why He Rejected All Offers to Leave Huddersfield This Summer

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

David Wagner has hinted that he has had multiple offers to leave Huddersfield this summer, but insisted that he wants to stay at least one more season to help the club reach their potential. 

The Terriers locked down their boss on a new deal until 2021 this summer, agreeing on a contract worth £2.5m a year. West Ham and Leicester had been rumoured to be after the German's services, but Wagner has insisted that he feels comfortable at the John Smith's Stadium. 

The Daily Mail quote Wagner, who said: "I really like the people at this club, and that’s one of the reasons I’ve stayed here. But there is the feeling as well that we are not ready. We are still on our way and there’s a feeling that this club is still in progression.

"Maybe there are bigger clubs and bigger names out there and other exciting situations which could be in front of you. But I still have the feeling that I’m here at the right place. Everybody has given me that welcoming feeling in the last three years – and they are convinced we are on the right path."


He continued: "There is a togetherness and a great atmosphere at this football club whereby I don’t have the feeling it’s time to leave. Even if there had been some other opportunities in the past to move on, then my answer is always easy. 

"I decided it wasn’t the case to move on this summer and I decided to focus on another year in the Premier League and to try and push this club forward."

