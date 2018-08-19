First-Ever All-Female Broadcast Team to Call D.C. United vs. New England Revolution Game Sunday

The FOX Sports trio made history on Sunday as the first all-female team to call an event in one of the five major U.S. men's sports leagues.

By Emily Caron
August 19, 2018

FOX Sports' Lisa Byington, Danielle Slaton and Katie Witham are the first-ever all-female broadcast team to call an event in one of the five major U.S. men's sports leagues. The history-making trio is set to call Sunday night's D.C. United vs. New England Revolution Major League Soccer game. 

Byington is the game's play-by-play announcer, with Slaton, a former U.S. women's national team player, serving as the soccer analyst and Witham hosting the broadcast.

The MLS match is the final one of a three-game homestand for D.C. United at Audi Field. 

After a four-game win streak, D.C. United (6-9-6) now sits within six points of the MLS soccer playoff line. They are still in eighth place in the conference, with New England just ahead of them in seventh. The Revolution are one point out of playoff contention.

