PHOTO: Chievo Goalkeeper Reveals the Extent of Injuries Suffered in Cristiano Ronaldo Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo's first competitive game as a Juventus player was certainly an eventful one. Whilst the Portugal star failed to get on the scoresheet, he managed to make a real impact on the game after an accidental clash with the opposition goalkeeper.

With the game coming to an end and the score at 2-2, Ronaldo handled the ball in the area, which set up Mario Mandzukic for a goal which was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee. Unfortunately, Ronaldo collided with goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino, leaving the goalkeeper unconscious.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

ESPN reported that Sorrentino was taken to hospital after suffering a fractured nose, whiplash and a bruised shoulder. Fortunately, Sorrentino was released from hospital and released a positive message on Twitter.

Sorrentino wrote: "THANK YOU for all your messages of affection and respect. We are a fantastic squad and yesterday we had a brush with greatness: meanwhile, CR7 didn't so much brush me as get a bullseye!"

Sorrentino also posted a picture which showcased the extent of his injuries. He can be seen wearing a neck brace, as well as a substantial bandage across his nose.

GRAZIE per i vostri messaggi di vicinanza, affetto e stima. Siamo un gruppo fantastico e ieri abbiamo sfiorato l’impresa: mentre CR7 mi ha preso in pieno! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #ChievoJuve pic.twitter.com/gVZ9uU6YL5 — Stefano Sorrentino (@Sorrentino) August 19, 2018

Juventus took an early lead in the goal through Sami Khedira, but a goal from Mariusz Stepinski brought the score level just before half time. Chievo took the lead in the 56th minute through an Emanuele Giaccherini penalty, but a Mattia Bani own goal levelled the game for Juventus.

Mandzukic's late effort was ruled out following Ronaldo's handball, but a late goal from Federico Bernardeschi secured all three points for Juventus.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Ronaldo was initially deployed as a central striker, before moving out to the left wing to accommodate the introduction of Mandzukic. He carved out several chances for himself, and could have scored on several occasions, but was thwarted by fantastic efforts from Chievo's goalkeeper and defenders.