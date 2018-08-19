Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Los Blancos Start La Liga With Easy Victory

Real Madrid started life without club legend Cristiano Ronaldo in emphatic style with victory over city rivals Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in the first game of their La Liga campaign.

Exceptional from the start, Los Blancos found their form from the end of last season to begin the new era under manager Julen Lopetegui with a simple victory.

Sonia Canada/GettyImages

Goals from Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale saw Real over the line in front of a half-empty Bernabeu and despite being clattered by some poor tackling from Getafe, Madrid got the job done in what was a positive and convincing start for Lopetegui's side.

Getafe - who play their home games just 15 miles from Real Madrid's ground - looked effective with their counter-attacking threat whenever Madrid's possession broke down in midfield, but it wasn't nearly enough to trouble last season's UEFA Champions League winners.

REAL MADRID





Key Talking Point





After an unconvincing display during the 4-2 extra-time defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, it was imperative for Los Blancos to turn their fortunes around by getting off to a winning start in La Liga.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

A commanding performance from the very first whistle and a goal from Dani Carvajal rewarded Madrid for their dominance in possession and their effectiveness from wide areas.

Marcelo's cross of wizardry was punched away by Getafe shot stopper David Soria but the ball fell kindly to the 26-year-old, who obliged with a wonderful looped header which went just over the head of the goalkeeper.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Navas (6), Carvajal (7), Nacho (6), Ramos (6), Marcelo (8), Ceballos (7),

Kroos (6), Isco (7), Bale (7), Benzema (6), Asensio (6).

Substitutes: Modric (6), Casemiro (7), Vazquez (6).

Star Man

A tough call, with Gareth Bale just missing out on this occasion. However, Marcelo proved once more why he is the best left back in the world right now.

The 30-year-old, who starts his 11th season with Los Blancos, heavily inspired his side to the victory and his service from wide positions boosted Madrid's aerial threat which was evident throughout.

Sonia Canada/GettyImages

The veteran supplied great quality throughout the 90 minutes which Getafe did not have an answer for, with his crosses and creativity a vision to behold. It was a world class performance as he covered all parts of Madrid's left hand side.

Day 1 job done. 2-0.. #HalaMadrid. Lovely performance. Enough rest for varane and modric. Ceballos was outstanding, asensio awesome, marcelo wonderful. The whole team superb. — IZZY (@haanuholuwarpor) August 19, 2018

Worst Player





Again, a difficult decision based on the quality cohesion of the team as a whole, but Spain international Isco looked to have not recovered from the overhanging voodoo left from a poor World Cup in Russia.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Guilty of ball watching and lacking his usual work ethic, it was a surprising performance to say the least from a man who is unplayable on his day. His performance saw him substituted before the hour mark for Casemiro.

Looking Ahead





Bigger challenges await Madrid and the void left by the departing Cristiano Ronaldo will not be truly felt until challenges are met from the likes of Barcelona and city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Not a lot was taken from the game but we can acknowledge that Lopetugui’s men have come out of the blocks firing.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Up next for Madrid is another Sunday evening La Liga clash next week, this time against Catalonian outfit Girona.