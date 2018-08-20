Gareth Bale Targeting Trophy Clean Sweep as Real Madrid Kick Off La Liga Campaign With Victor

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Gareth Bale said that he was "feeling good" after scoring in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Goals from Bale and Dani Carvajal ensured that Los Blancos' first league match of the post-Ronaldo era ended with a routine win.

Bale was considering his future after scoring twice in last season's Champions League final, but changes to Real's management and playing personnel have now thrust him into the limelight.

He is likely to be an important figure if Los Blancos are to challenge for major honours in the season ahead, and Bale claims that their intention is to do exactly that.

"I'm feeling good and, although I scored, the most important thing was that we got the win and are continuing to improve as a team," Bale said, as quoted by Goal.

"We're really looking forward to the season ahead. Our target, just like every year, is to win all of the competitions we're involved in and we'll be giving our all to do just that.

"The new signings have adjusted really quickly. We've given them a good welcome and I hope that they're all available in the near future."

No new signings started at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Keylor Navas retaining his place in goal ahead of Thibaut Courtois, who was an unused substitute. 18-year-old Vinicius Junior was also left on the bench.

After the defeat to Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's European Super Cup, Julen Lopetegui will be pleased to have his first win as Real Madrid manager.

Title rivals Barcelona also won on the opening day, while Atletico face Valencia tonight.

