Tottenham Outcast Vincent Janssen Confident of Securing Move to Fenerbahce Despite Injury

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen is expecting Turkish side Fenerbahçe to launch a bid for his services before the end of the continental transfer window, despite picking up a recent injury, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino's hopes that he would be able to offload the striker this summer were dashed last week, after it was reported the 24-year-old Premier League flop had aggravated a problem that could now potentially see him out until after Christmas.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, according to Turkish news outlet Fanatik, the Dutchman remains confident that he will not stay at Spurs past the end of the month.





Janssen was stripped of the Tottenham number nine shirt ahead of this season after failing to impress since his £17m move from AZ Alkmaar in 2016 - netting just twice in 27 appearances for the club.

VI-Images/GettyImages

On the hunt for more game time, the Netherlands international joined Fenerbahçe for a spell last term, where he managed a goal, on average, every four games for the Super Lig outfit.





It was reported that the Turkish club had shown interest once again at the beginning of the summer, although that has since cooled following the two clubs failing to reach an agreement - with the yellow and navy blues reluctant to fork out a second substantial loan fee.

Vincent Janssen is gonna be like a new signing this season.



I reckon he will resemble that signing we made back in 2016,



when we signed Vincent Janssen. — ⚽ White Hart Kane ⚽️ (@WhiteHartKane_) August 10, 2018

It remains to be seen whether, despite the player's confidence, Janssen will secure his move ahead of the looming cut off point, or if January, once the player has returned to fitness, would be more suitable for all parties involved.