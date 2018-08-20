Tottenham Outcast Vincent Janssen Confident of Securing Move to Fenerbahce Despite Injury

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen is expecting Turkish side Fenerbahçe to launch a bid for his services before the end of the continental transfer window, despite picking up a recent injury, according to reports. 

Mauricio Pochettino's hopes that he would be able to offload the striker this summer were dashed last week, after it was reported the 24-year-old Premier League flop had aggravated a problem that could now potentially see him out until after Christmas. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, according to Turkish news outlet Fanatik, the Dutchman remains confident that he will not stay at Spurs past the end of the month. 


Janssen was stripped of the Tottenham number nine shirt ahead of this season after failing to impress since his £17m move from AZ Alkmaar in 2016 - netting just twice in 27 appearances for the club. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

On the hunt for more game time, the Netherlands international joined Fenerbahçe for a spell last term, where he managed a goal, on average, every four games for the Super Lig outfit. 


It was reported that the Turkish club had shown interest once again at the beginning of the summer, although that has since cooled following the two clubs failing to reach an agreement - with the yellow and navy blues reluctant to fork out a second substantial loan fee. 

It remains to be seen whether, despite the player's confidence, Janssen will secure his move ahead of the looming cut off point, or if January, once the player has returned to fitness, would be more suitable for all parties involved. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)