Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak 'a Little Sad' About Filipe Luis' Rumoured Exit as PSG Speculation Grows

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has admitted to being "a little sad" about the possibility that Filipe Luis had played his last game for the club.

Luis played the full 90 minutes as Atletico started their La Liga campaign with a 1-1 draw at Valencia on Monday night, but the Brazilian full back has been strongly linked with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone said that he did not want Luis to leave the Wanda Metropolitano, and Oblak echoed his sentiments.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"It's a little sad, but football is like that, let's see what happens," he explained in his post-match interview, quoted by Marca.

"Filipe has a good opportunity and we must respect the decision of each player."

PSG are still seeking defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes at the end of August, with Juventus left back Alex Sandro also on their radar.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Luis has made over 300 appearances for the European Super Cup winners in two separate spells either side of one unsuccessful year at Chelsea.

Although Luis is still a very important player for Los Rojiblancos, he is now 33 years of age and it may be in Atletico's best interests to try and cash in on him. His current contract expires next summer.

Luis has 35 caps for Brazil, two of which came at the 2018 World Cup against Serbia and Mexico.