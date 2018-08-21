Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Considering a Late Move for Barcelona Striker as Deadline Day Looms

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Borussia Dortmund are said to be lining up a move for Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer before the end of the summer transfer window.

Alcacer is currently on the fringes of the first team at the Nou Camp and has fallen behind in the pecking order behind Munir. Since joining the Catalan giants during the summer of 2016, the 24-year-old has gone on to make 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

With his time at Barcelona seemingly coming to an end, there have been plenty of rumours surrounding a potential exit this summer. According to L'Equipe, as per Marca, Borussia Dortmund have now emerged as an interested party as the German club are still looking to reinforce their attack.

BVB have yet to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after selling the striker to Arsenal in January and they are currently thin on the ground when it comes to striking options.

However, if they are to make an approach for Alcacer, they won't be able to sign him on a permanent deal. Barcelona are reportedly only interested in sending the striker out on loan as no-one is willing to meet their current asking price.

This would mean that Alcacer would only be a short term solution for Dortmund's attacking dilemma, just as Michy Batshuyai was during the second half of the 2017/18 season.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The transfer window closes in Spain and Germany on the 31st of August, so if the two clubs are to come to an agreement over Alcacer, they may need to act fast before they ultimately run out of time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)