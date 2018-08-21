Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Considering a Late Move for Barcelona Striker as Deadline Day Looms

Borussia Dortmund are said to be lining up a move for Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer before the end of the summer transfer window.

Alcacer is currently on the fringes of the first team at the Nou Camp and has fallen behind in the pecking order behind Munir. Since joining the Catalan giants during the summer of 2016, the 24-year-old has gone on to make 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists.

With his time at Barcelona seemingly coming to an end, there have been plenty of rumours surrounding a potential exit this summer. According to L'Equipe, as per Marca, Borussia Dortmund have now emerged as an interested party as the German club are still looking to reinforce their attack.

BVB have yet to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after selling the striker to Arsenal in January and they are currently thin on the ground when it comes to striking options.

Mundo Deportivo are also reporting Alaves have pulled out of the race because an unnamed German club have made a much bigger offer.

However, if they are to make an approach for Alcacer, they won't be able to sign him on a permanent deal. Barcelona are reportedly only interested in sending the striker out on loan as no-one is willing to meet their current asking price.

This would mean that Alcacer would only be a short term solution for Dortmund's attacking dilemma, just as Michy Batshuyai was during the second half of the 2017/18 season.

The transfer window closes in Spain and Germany on the 31st of August, so if the two clubs are to come to an agreement over Alcacer, they may need to act fast before they ultimately run out of time.