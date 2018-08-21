Chelsea Set to Offer Eden Hazard Mammoth New Contract in Bid to Ward Off La Liga Interest

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Chelsea are set to offer star forward Eden Hazard a new contract in an effort to ward off interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. 

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues will attempt to persuade the Belgium international to put pen to paper on a new contract worth an eye-watering £300,000-a-week. 

Plans for extension talks were put on hold over the summer as Hazard starred for Belgium at the World Cup in Russia, helping the Red Devils finish third, and the 27-year-old was eager to see if any offers for his services would come in. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The forward has just under two years left on his current contract but plans to extend that deal will now be revisited as 'a matter of urgency', according to the Mail's report. 

Hazard is understood to be keen on a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid but Chelsea have made their intentions clear in attempting to keep the former Lille attacker, despite the current uncertainty around his contract situation. 

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Chelsea's failure to secure Champions League football for the 2018/19 season leaves Hazard facing a campaign in the Europa League, and if the Blues fail to secure a top four spot again this term then he could start to angle for a move. 

The Stamford Bridge-based club are also keen on extending N'Golo Kante's current deal, with the Frenchman recently interesting Ligue 1 champions PSG, while Antonio Rudiger could also receive new terms, although a renewal for the Germany international is not currently considered a priority.

