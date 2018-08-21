Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Fined €10,000 for Inflammatory Remarks Directed at Match Official

Internazionale manager Luciano Spalletti has been fined €10,000 for insulting referee Maurizio Mariani following I Nerazurri's 1-0 defeat to Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday, per Football Italia.

This was the first time a team coached by Spalletti lost their first match of a season since 2009, but also Inter's fourth straight defeat to Sassuolo, who went ahead through Domenico Berardi's 27th-minute penalty and never relinquished their lead.

Following the match, the Inter manager uttered "gravely offensive" words to the match official. And he has since been slapped with a hefty fine by Lega Serie A, who also issued an official warning.

Torino head coach Walter Mazzarri has been warned as well after encroaching the pitch to argue over an unfavourable decision during his side's 1-0 loss to AS Roma at home on the same day, while Udinese received a €4,000 fine for a flare reaching the pitch during their 2-2 draw with Parma.

The latter were also fined €2,000 as a result of their fans setting fireworks off in the home end of the Stadio Ennio Tardini.