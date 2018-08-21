Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Fined €10,000 for Inflammatory Remarks Directed at Match Official

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Internazionale manager Luciano Spalletti has been fined €10,000 for insulting referee Maurizio Mariani following I Nerazurri's 1-0 defeat to Sassuolo at the  Mapei Stadium on Sunday, per Football Italia.

This was the first time a team coached by Spalletti lost their first match of a season since 2009, but also Inter's fourth straight defeat to Sassuolo, who went ahead through Domenico Berardi's 27th-minute penalty and never relinquished their lead.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Following the match, the Inter manager uttered "gravely offensive" words to the match official. And he has since been slapped with a hefty fine by Lega Serie A, who also issued an official warning.

Torino head coach Walter Mazzarri has been warned as well after encroaching the pitch to argue over an unfavourable decision during his side's 1-0 loss to AS Roma at home on the same day, while Udinese received a €4,000 fine for a flare reaching the pitch during their 2-2 draw with Parma.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The latter were also fined €2,000 as a result of their fans setting fireworks off in the home end of the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)