Jurgen Klopp Picks Out Promising Duo for Criticism After 'Not Brilliant' Win Over Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sounded less than impressed with his side after their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Monday. James Milner scored a penalty and Sadio Mane netted a late breakaway goal, giving the Reds a flattering win over the Eagles, who hit the woodwork through Andros Townsend.

Speaking to the press after the game, and quoted on the club's website, Klopp admitted: "It was not a brilliant football game from us," adding "Today we were not brilliant but we still won. That is nice."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Liverpool's second successive win of the season leaves them in second place in the Premier League table, level on points with five other clubs and trailing reigning champions Manchester City on goal difference.

Klopp was evidently happier with his side's result than with their performance, as he singled out individuals for criticism. In particular, he expressed his dissatisfaction with full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

"The rhythm was not good, timing was not good, both full-backs need to be involved much more and open up their game a little bit so we really have different options," said Klopp.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The German also admitted that Mohamed Salah - last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner - was nowhere near his best against Palace, although he still praised the Egyptian's performance. "Mo Salah can play much better, that’s 100 per cent," admitted Klopp, adding: "But he was really involved in both goals – decisively involved, so that’s two assists, kind of."

In addition, the 51-year-old was full of praise for Virgil van Dijk's display, which he described as 'really, really good', explaining: "I don’t know a lot of defenders in the world that can defend Christian Benteke in nearly 100 per cent of the situations."

Liverpool will next play Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

