Man Utd Respond to Growing Rumours Zinedine Zidane Will Replace Jose Mourinho as Manager

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Manchester United will continue to back under fire manager Jose Mourinho despite growing speculation that the Portuguese could be sacked, even denying that he might soon be replaced by three-time Champions League winning coach Zinedine Zidane.

After a troubling pre-season and a lack of expected transfer activity, United capitulated in their second game of the Premier League season against Brighton on Sunday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

A number of bookmakers now list the United boss as the Premier League manager most likely to next lose his job, while previous rumours have suggested that the Old Trafford hierarchy had identified Zidane as their ideal replacement in the event that Mourinho is no longer in charge.

It is important to understand that story included no reference as to a likely timescale - in other words, United were only tipped to approach Zidane when Mourinho has left the club in any circumstances at any time in the future, and not necessarily imminently.

Yet after the abject performance against Brighton, the speculative pressure has exploded.

However, after a United source responded to probing from BBC Sport it remains clear that Mourinho does retain the support of the club, with an approach for Zidane far from on the cards.

"Why would we discuss Zidane when there is no job?" the source declared.

After a challenging summer in the transfer market, United are increasingly expected to bring in a technical director to better link the manager and the board, rather than opt for a sporting director to oversee recruitment process as was previously thought.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A report from ESPN suggests that United would like the new structure to be in place by January.

