PHOTOS: adidas Launch Predator Accelerator in Re-Imagining of Iconic Boot Worn by Zidane

adidas have re-released the iconic Predator Accelerator in the famous black, white and red colourway. The Predator Accelerator Electricity was launched earlier this year, but fans will now be able to get their hands on the must-have more traditional version.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The original Predator Accelerator was released by adidas in 1998 and was made famous by legendary players such as David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, with the latter donning a pair when he scored twice in the 1998 World Cup final.

Beckham, meanwhile, was wearing them when he played in the 1999 Champions League final.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Just as on that iconic original, the black boot is complemented by a red fold over tongue and the white adidas stripes. It is also available as a street shoe.

The new Predator Accelerator is available from 21st August and can be purchased via adidas.com and in adidas stores. The stadium boot has an RRP of €350 and the street shoe has an RRP of €250.