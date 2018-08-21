PHOTOS: adidas Launch Predator Accelerator in Re-Imagining of Iconic Boot Worn by Zidane

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

adidas have re-released the iconic Predator Accelerator in the famous black, white and red colourway. The Predator Accelerator Electricity was launched earlier this year, but fans will now be able to get their hands on the must-have more traditional version.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The original Predator Accelerator was released by adidas in 1998 and was made famous by legendary players such as David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, with the latter donning a pair when he scored twice in the 1998 World Cup final.

Beckham, meanwhile, was wearing them when he played in the 1999 Champions League final.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

Just as on that iconic original, the black boot is complemented by a red fold over tongue and the white adidas stripes. It is also available as a street shoe.

The new Predator Accelerator is available from 21st August and can be purchased via adidas.com and in adidas stores. The stadium boot has an RRP of €350 and the street shoe has an RRP of €250.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)