'Useless': Liverpool Fans Weren't Thrilled to See Midfielder Get Subbed on in Win Against Palace

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace rather comfortably on Monday night, emerging 2-0 victors after an entertaining encounter at Selhurst Park.

A penalty from James Milner and a Sadio Mane goal off of a quick counter in the dying embers of the match saw the Reds claim two wins in two for the season. But fans were still left upset after Jurgen Klopp made a substitution in the 87th minute.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The manager threw Adam Lallana on for new boy Naby Keita with his side leading 1-0, but an error from the Englishman nearly cost them the three points.

Lallana is obviously not at full fitness having played just 12 league games last season due to injury. And Reds supporters were not happy to see him come on late in the game.

He did seem a step slower than the rest of his teammates, but he also hasn't been playing much football.

Pretty harsh, to be fair...

In the end, the Anfield residents were able to double their lead through Mane's late strike. And they're now looking ahead to their next match against Brighton & Hove Albion this coming Saturday.

