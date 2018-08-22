Grazie: Claudio Marchisio Posts Heartfelt Statement on Instagram Following Juventus Exit

After joining Juventus aged seven and spending 25 years with the Turin club, last week Claudio Marchisio and La Vecchia Signora mutually agreed to part ways.

The 32-year-old released a statement on his Instagram on Wednesday regarding his recent departure from the club. The Italian international spoke of his love for the club and revealed he will forever be connected to the "two colours":

Grazie di tutto ♥️ A post shared by Claudio Marchisio (@marchisiocla8) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:10am PDT

"No matter what will be the next steps of my personal or professional life, it would appear therefore pointless or unfair to deny my heart and DNA will have forever just two colours."

"The first time I put on the Juventus shirt I was seven and since then I have never taken it off, not for a second. I grew up following its philosophy.

"Firstly I tried to absorb it and then I tried to become an ambassador, both on the field and in everyday life."

Marchisio also wrote in length on Juve's 'winning isn't important, it's the only thing that counts' motto, and how it can relate to not only his life but also his football, outlining the different stages of his career to which it applies:

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that counts. When you honour the deal with yourself to do everything in your power not to disappoint the supporters, the most loyal and sincere supporters in the world."

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

In the final part of the statement, he writes: "When you realise that the last 25 years of your life suddenly will no longer belong to your present, there is only one way to keep winning: I am aware I won't lose my memories because they are part of me and I'll always be part of them, wherever I will be. Best wishes, Claudio."

Marchisio came through the academy of Juventus and made his first team debut in 2006 aged 20. He then joined Empoli on loan the following season, before establishing himself as a mainstay in the heart of the Juve midfield, winning seven Scudetti, three Supercoppa Italiana titles and four Coppa Italia trophies while playing for the Italian giants.