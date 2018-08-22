'He's Finished': Tottenham Fans Mock West Ham Midfielder After Bad Performance Against Bournemouth

West Ham suffered their second successive defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday and captain Mark Noble didn't showering himself in glory with his performances either.

Despite a slow start, Hammers fans are prepared to stay patient and stick by their proven manager Manuel Pellegrini after he won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2014, but frustrations of old could easily bubble to the service if their slow start turns into a wretched run.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, city rivals Tottenham and their fans have fully appreciated the demise of the newly based Stratford-outfit, more specifically in relation to West Ham's captain Mark Noble and his performances in the first two games of the season for the club.

Noble has had a tough start to the 2018/19 Premier League campaign after being at fault for goals conceded in the 4-0 defeat away to Liverpool and also 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, where Callum Wilson was allowed to run freely before finishing past West Ham shot stopper Lukasz Fabianski.

Here are some of the best reactions from Spurs' fans about Noble's reaction in the lead up to Callum Wilson's equaliser.

That's the closest Noble will get to a cap... pic.twitter.com/FdLfpAQFaD — Jaymes Payten (@JaymesPayten) August 21, 2018

In fairness I think they mean a few years ago. Surely can’t mean now. He’s finished — Voice of the people (@Richiesracing20) August 21, 2018

The desire to win that ball is special .... — Stuart Lawless (@SJLawless1986) August 21, 2018

Couldn’t lace the boots of Nethercott and we all remember how awful he was — All the gear,no idea (@LennyBracey82) August 21, 2018

For those who are unfamiliar, Stuart Nethercott played for Spurs between 1991 and 1998 as a defender and only played 53 games during that time. Not highly rated by the faithful as you can see...