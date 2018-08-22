Man Utd Chiefs Put Faith in Ed Woodward to Solve Jose Mourinho & Paul Pogba Crisis

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been given the final say over the fiasco surrounding manager José Mourinho, according to reports.





The Portuguese manager has been at the centre of attention due to his attitude in pre-season, while a spat with Paul Pogba just two games into the Premier League campaign has reportedly pushed Mourinho further out of favour in the club's dressing room.

The most senior officials at Manchester United have already acknowledged that there is a problem within the club, namely their 55-year-old head coach, Mourinho.





However, the Daily Mail have claimed that executive vice-chairman Woodward has been told it is his responsibility to fix the ongoing issues at Old Trafford, with the administration opting out of direct actions themselves.

Yikes. Pogba implicitly criticising Mourinho then Raiola openly criticising Scholes just days later feels like an endgame. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) August 21, 2018

Problems off the field are nothing new for Mourinho to deal with, and any skeletons that were still in the closet at Manchester United were swiftly pushed under the rug following their comfortable - albeit narrow - win over Leicester City in the Premier League's curtain raiser.





However, a shock defeat on the road to Brighton & Hove Albion has seen a media circus follow the club as a rift between Mourinho and Pogba appears to open up.





Rumours over discontent between two of United's most influential figures weren't helped when footballing super agent Mino Raiola, who represents Pogba, spoke out against one of the club's biggest legends, Paul Scholes.

Manchester United have to rally themselves and get back to winning ways when they host Tottenham on Monday, but fans can be assured that there will be a lot of movement behind the scenes to get to the crux of the matter at the club.