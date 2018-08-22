Man Utd Chiefs Put Faith in Ed Woodward to Solve Jose Mourinho & Paul Pogba Crisis

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been given the final say over the fiasco surrounding manager José Mourinho, according to reports.


The Portuguese manager has been at the centre of attention due to his attitude in pre-season, while a spat with Paul Pogba just two games into the Premier League campaign has reportedly pushed Mourinho further out of favour in the club's dressing room.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The most senior officials at Manchester United have already acknowledged that there is a problem within the club, namely their 55-year-old head coach, Mourinho.


However, the Daily Mail have claimed that executive vice-chairman Woodward has been told it is his responsibility to fix the ongoing issues at Old Trafford, with the administration opting out of direct actions themselves.

Problems off the field are nothing new for Mourinho to deal with, and any skeletons that were still in the closet at Manchester United were swiftly pushed under the rug following their comfortable - albeit narrow - win over Leicester City in the Premier League's curtain raiser.


However, a shock defeat on the road to Brighton & Hove Albion has seen a media circus follow the club as a rift between Mourinho and Pogba appears to open up.


Rumours over discontent between two of United's most influential figures weren't helped when footballing super agent Mino Raiola, who represents Pogba, spoke out against one of the club's biggest legends, Paul Scholes.

Manchester United have to rally themselves and get back to winning ways when they host Tottenham on Monday, but fans can be assured that there will be a lot of movement behind the scenes to get to the crux of the matter at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)