Newcastle Defender Opens Up on Failed Move to Serie A This Summer as First Team Struggles Continue

In amongst what turned out to be a busy summer of transfer dealings for Newcastle United, one move which ultimately failed to materialise was Achraf Lazaar’s departure from the club.

Whilst the likes of Kenedy, Salomon Rondon, Federico Fernandez and Martin Dubravka arrived at St. James’ Park, Mikel Merino, Dwight Gayle (on loan) and Matz Sels were among those in Rafa Benitez’s squad to have departed from Tyneside over the summer.

Achraf Lazaar reveals he was sent on a wasted journey to Italy by Newcastle United https://t.co/s15uxNuTon — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) August 22, 2018

Lazaar, however, failed to complete an exit of his own, despite a move having been widely expected. The defender has now revealed the details of his collapsed move to Italian media.

Lazaar told the Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Shields Gazzette: “On Friday morning, Newcastle had authorised me to fly to Italy.

“(I was told) I just had to sign the contract. Several voices were coming but, in the evening, the two clubs told me correctly that the deal had faded.

Jamie Carragher on Sky: “The best thing Newcastle own is Rafa Benitez and he’s only got a year to go on his contract. There is no way in the world he’ll be Newcastle manager next season if Mike Ashley is still in charge. (1/2) — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 18, 2018

“And now? I hope to regain my space. I will work hard to get back to the top and be the protagonist, if not I will look around.

Following his move to Newcastle from Palermo in 2016, Lazaar spent last season on loan at Benevento, and the 26-year-old left back seems to feel that he may be more at home in Italy.

“Obviously Italy and Serie A always remain in my heart. Try again with Genoa in January? Why not? I know Ballardini well, he trained me at Palermo. I wish him a great season.

FULL-TIME: CARDIFF CITY 0-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED



Kenedy sees a last minute penalty saved, but Newcastle get their first point of the season on the board despite being reduced to ten men midway through the second half.



Match report: https://t.co/K8crA2qXaQ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/qdKzo59JwL — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 18, 2018

“Things did not go as expected (since leaving Palermo). We did not see the real Lazaar. At Newcastle I played very little and last year at Benevento we were relegated.”

With Paul Dummett maintaining his place as Newcastle’s first choice left back in the early stages of the season and having failed to earn a place in Rafa Benitez’s squad for the 0-0 draw with Cardiff City last weekend, it seems as though an eventual departure is inevitable for the Moroccan.