Why Tottenham Would Be Better Off Waiting Until Next Season to Open Their New Stadium

In the space of under a week, Tottenham's long-awaited new stadium has gone from being on the cusp of completion to once again feeling more intangible than ever after it was confirmed that the £1b project would not be ready in time for its planned opening in September.

The news has sent Spurs fans into meltdown and rival fans into fits of rapturous glee as the full ramifications of this news were picked apart on Twitter.

After the months of bragging and the notorious posters advertising the ground as 'the only place to watch Champions League football in London in 2018/19', the club would be forced to return to Wembley and move into the new ground at an unspecified date sometime later on in the season.

Petition calls for Tottenham points deduction after stadium delays #THFChttps://t.co/NmiFiLH6uR — The Spurs Web (@spurs_web) August 21, 2018

How very typical of Spurs.

With the new move-in date yet to be confirmed and the stadium looking shockingly far from completion in every picture shared online, there is now a black cloud hanging over the project that will remain until it falls out of the public eye.

So with all this in mind, perhaps it would be sensible for Spurs to put off moving into their new home until the start of the 2019/20 season?

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Yes, they said it would be finished this year. Yes, Daniel Levy would have to wait another season to charge the highest prices in world football for season tickets. But the negativity surrounding the new ground at this point in time has turned what should have been a joyous occasion for the club into a nightmare. It can still be saved, but the fans will never forgive the club if it is not.

The last time a club at Spurs' level built a new stadium was 12 years ago when local rivals Arsenal opened the doors of the Emirates Stadium for the first time. The hype and fanfare surrounding the start of the season was tangible as the club managed to turn the launch of their new home into an unforgettable occasion.

If Spurs move into their new home midway through the season, there will be no such positivity on opening day. The club will be mocked mercilessly as they attempt to shuffle quietly into the new ground, making what should be a day of triumph into something to be ashamed of.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

The club's strong 'home' form could also be completely derailed as Mauricio Pochettino's side go from playing at the familiar Wembley to having to acclimatise to a new ground right in the middle of their league campaign.

What's more, the club's continued delays over an announcement on the ground's completion could still mean they run the risk of receiving a fine or even a points deduction that could derail Spurs' season. Is all of this worth it just to have the stadium slightly earlier?

Levy has been accused of treating Spurs too much like a business and too little like a football club on many occasions in the past. Of course, one can hardly criticise a businessman for running his business like a business, but this is football. There are inevitably going to be emotions involved that go beyond money and when fans feel like their club isn't being treated properly, many struggle to keep those emotions in check.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

For Levy, this is an opportunity to bring some of those fans back onside. The construction of Spurs' new stadium has been an expensive mess and there is no fixing that - however, making a personal sacrifice in order to make the best decision for the club would be an excellent PR move on the chairman's part, something which the club have really struggled with in recent weeks.

Running Spurs with such predatory financial efficiency has seen the club make its biggest strides in decades over the past 17 years, but nonetheless there comes a time where fans want to see the money men putting the football before the dollar.

Is it really worth disillusioning an entire fanbase over a few extra quid? In the case of Levy, unfortunately, the answer to that question is probably rather obvious.