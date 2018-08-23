Barcelona Set to Begin Talks With Ernesto Valverde Over Extending His Current Contract

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Spanish giants Barcelona are planning talks with current manager, Ernesto Valverde, over extending his contract at the Nou Camp beyond the end of this season.

The 54-year-old has entered the final year of his deal, having joined the Catalan side prior to the 2017/18 season, although Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barcelona are looking to tie down the Spaniard to another year.

According to the media outlet, talks are set to commence next month between the club's technical director, Eric Abidal, and Valverde's representatives, as the two parties look to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. 

The article also claims that talks of the one-year contract extension will not be dictated by results, as Barca look to implement some stability for both the manager and players ahead of the new season.

Valverde enjoyed a successful first season at the club following his appointment from fellow La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in 2017, helping the club to a league and cup double, although the side suffered a shock quarter final defeat to AS Roma in the Champions League.

His second season at Barcelona has started in the same vein, beating Sevilla in the Supercopa final, before a 3-0 win against Alaves on the opening weekend of the league campaign.

Valverde has also been busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to further improve the squad, bringing in Arturo Vidal, Malcom, Arthur and Clement Lenglet as La Blaugrana look to challenge for silverware both domestically and in Europe once again this season. 

