Everton Midfielder Muhamed Besic Returns to Middlesbrough on Season-Long Loan

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Muhamed Besic has returned for a second loan spell, having spent the second half of last season with the Teesside club.

Besic was a regular feature after joining Tony Pulis' team in January, making 15 appearances and scoring once against Derby as Middlesbrough reached the Championship play-offs, where they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Aston Villa.

Pulis had also hoped to bring Besic's Everton teammate Yannick Bolasie to the Riverside, but failed in that attempt, with the Congolese winger set to join their promotion rivals Aston Villa instead.

Bosnian midfielder Besic joined Everton from Hungarian side Ferencvaros in 2014, but after 31 appearances in his debut season at Goodison Park he dropped down the pecking order thereafter.

His problems were compounded in August 2016 when he tore an anterior cruciate ligament and missed the entirety of the 2016/17 league campaign.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

After making just two Premier League appearances in the first half of last season, his move to Middlesbrough proved to be the chance he needed and he was an integral part in their ultimately unsuccessful promotion push.

Boro had been interested in a permanent move and may try it again next summer, but for now they are content to settle for the loan deal.

Middlesbrough currently sit second in the Championship table after four games, with only goal difference separating them from league leaders Leeds.

