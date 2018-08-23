Newcastle United Fans Urge Rafa Benitez to Give Academy Youngster a Chance as Manquillo Disappoints

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

It seems many Newcastle United supporters are hoping that manager Rafa Benitez will put his faith in youth and give a chance to local lad Jamie Sterry sooner rather than later.

With current right back Javi Manquillo doing everything but impressing against Cardiff City, the Magpies' faithful following have their fingers crossed for the hometown representative, ahead of this weekend's home game against Chelsea.

As regular starter DeAndre Yedlin is out with an injury, the current Newcastle squad has been exposed for its weaknesses. Light in certain areas, the supporters are urging Benitez to give a chance to 22-year-old Sterry.

Quoted by the Evening Chronicle, Sterry himself feels that an opportunity is merited, with his performance in an under-23s thumping of bitter rivals Sunderland a good indication of his current whereabouts. 

He said: “I feel like I’m good enough and last weekend I felt like I could have had a chance, so it was a bit disappointing. But you’ve got to keep your mental strength really high and try to be positive about it.

“All I can do is give 100 per cent, and I asked to play in the game because I want to play football and show everyone what I can do.

“I’ve got a great family around me, great friends and girlfriend, so they help me to be positive about everything and I feel like I gave a good account of myself [against Sunderland].”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)