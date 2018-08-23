Newcastle United Fans Urge Rafa Benitez to Give Academy Youngster a Chance as Manquillo Disappoints

It seems many Newcastle United supporters are hoping that manager Rafa Benitez will put his faith in youth and give a chance to local lad Jamie Sterry sooner rather than later.

With current right back Javi Manquillo doing everything but impressing against Cardiff City, the Magpies' faithful following have their fingers crossed for the hometown representative, ahead of this weekend's home game against Chelsea.

As regular starter DeAndre Yedlin is out with an injury, the current Newcastle squad has been exposed for its weaknesses. Light in certain areas, the supporters are urging Benitez to give a chance to 22-year-old Sterry.

Jamie is miles ahead of manquillo — andy ferguson (@fergiemourinho) August 21, 2018

Penny for Jamie Sterry's thoughts watching Manquillo... — Ross Gregory (@rossgregory9) August 18, 2018

Sterry over manquillo any day for me #Nufc — Rich Miller ⚫️Nufc⚪️ (@Rich1982Miller) August 18, 2018

Quoted by the Evening Chronicle, Sterry himself feels that an opportunity is merited, with his performance in an under-23s thumping of bitter rivals Sunderland a good indication of his current whereabouts.

He said: “I feel like I’m good enough and last weekend I felt like I could have had a chance, so it was a bit disappointing. But you’ve got to keep your mental strength really high and try to be positive about it.

Rafa can’t manage young British players full stop! He has Armstrong but sold him for peanuts yet keeps Joselu! He will sell Sterry and keep Manquillo! No wonder Ashley won’t give him more money — Paul allan (@Paulall10592775) August 21, 2018

I would have given him a go ahead of Manquillo, who we all know isn’t good enough for the premier league. You have to be careful as a youngster, not to be too loud about not playing though. — grumpy_old_sod (@AndyHarle1968) August 21, 2018

“All I can do is give 100 per cent, and I asked to play in the game because I want to play football and show everyone what I can do.

“I’ve got a great family around me, great friends and girlfriend, so they help me to be positive about everything and I feel like I gave a good account of myself [against Sunderland].”