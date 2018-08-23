Sadio Mane Gives Surprising Answer When Asked Again if He Is Quicker Than Reds Teammate Mo Salah

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has gotten off to a blazing start this season and is already ahead of teammate Mohamed Salah in the goalscoring department, having scored three times so far, while the Egyptian hasn't yet gotten past his first.

Mane also claims to be ahead of Salah where speed is concerned, despite having previously admitted that the former Roma man was the faster of the two.

MB Media/GettyImages

"I think he's quicker than me! Mo is quicker than me!" he said back then. "Mo hasn't tried to have a race with me yet but he is also very quick."

Nine months removed, however, the Senegalese superstar has changed his tune and now believes he is faster.

Mane had a revealing chat with the boys from COPA90 recently, during which he claimed to be faster than last season's Golden Boot winner.

Asked if he has ever raced Salah, Mane said they still haven't competed in a foot race but also made it clear that he was the faster of the two.

"No. I'm quicker, I'm quicker," he declared. "Guys, I'm quicker. Sorry, Mo."

The attacker also shockingly revealed that James Milner, previously thought to be painfully boring, is the squad member who sends the funniest bits of media in their WhatsApp group.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Andrew Robertson, who joined from Hull City last year and has gone on to have a marvellous Reds career since then, was revealed as being the team's overall funny man.