Thierry Henry Wants Former Arsenal Teammate as His Assistant Once Named Bordeaux Manager

Thierry Henry wants former former Arsenal teammate Gilles Grimandi as his assistant should his expected appointment as Bordeaux's new manager go through.

A deal between the two parties has reportedly been agreed between the two parties for Henry to become the manager of the Ligue 1 side, although RMC (via talkSPORT) are reporting that the World Cup winner wants Grimandi as his number two.

Grimandi is currently a scout at the Gunners, having taken up the role in 2005 following his retirement in football, although now looks set to follow Henry to France and become his assistant at Bordeaux.

Henry himself has limited experience in a managerial capacity, having left his role as Roberto Martinez's assistant at Belgium following their third place finish at the recent World Cup in order to become a manager for the first time.

Should Henry and Grimandi join Bordeaux, it will see them face another former teammate in the shape of Patrick Viera, who has taken charge of OGC Nice after Lucien Favre joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The pair are set to inherit a side with two defeats from their opening two Ligue 1 games while under Gus Poyet, who left Bordeaux in somewhat acrimonious circumstances after publicly disagreeing with the club's transfer policy.