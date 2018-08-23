Unai Emery Confirms Laurent Koscielny Is Back in Training Following Achilles Operation

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has returned to training sooner than expected, following a lengthy injury layoff.

The Frenchman, who hasn't featured for his side since suffering an Achilles injury during the second leg of the Gunner's Europa League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid back in May, wasn't expected to be back until December, having undergone surgery. However, Unai Emery has confirmed that the player is back training again, although he doesn't know when he will be able to play.

"He’s working very hard. First he was in France. He came back to us last Sunday. We are happy to have him here with us because he’s our captain and he’s showing us his spirit to stay with us," the new manager told the club's official website. 

"We need to be patient with him because the injury was an important injury. It’s clear that it’s very important to stay with us, working here and showing us that he wants to help us.

"It’s difficult to know [when he will be able to play again]. You look at this morning, he’s running, he’s working on the pitch. The progress is very good progress."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Koscielny's progress should be a welcome development at the Emirates, given that the Londoners have already conceded five goals in their first two matches of the season and are looking rather frail at the back.

While the France international isn't likely to be thrust back into the squad in the coming weeks, or even months, that he's able to run and train is a very positive sign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)