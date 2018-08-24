Tony Pulis Claims Alan Pardew Was the Wrong Man to Succeed Him as West Brom Manager

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has claimed that the appointment of Alan Pardew was the decision which cost West Brom their place in the Premier League last season.

On Friday, Pulis will face his old team for the first time since he was was sacked from the managerial position at the Hawthorns in November 2017, with the Baggies sitting precariously in 17th place. 

Pardew was appointed as his successor but won just one league match before he was replaced by Darren Moore, who staged a late-season revival but was unable to prevent relegation.

Pulis says that the time was right for him to leave, but believes that his assistant manager Gary Megson should have been appointed in his stead, rather than Pardew.

"No, not at all," Pulis told the Telegraph when asked if he resented his sacking. "I think it was the right time, looking back, for the club and the right time for me. I thought Gary would have been ideal. He took over for two games, went to Tottenham and drew at Wembley, drew with Newcastle. It was strange they changed and got Alan in.

"Alan is a friend of mine and I’m not having a go at him, but that club was well set up for Gary to take over because he knew the players. No matter what anyone says, I still think that squad was good enough to stay up in the Premier League.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"By getting a different manager in, and no disrespect to Alan, who had different ways of doing things, it disrupted things. Instead of coming out of the rut, it spoilt things."

In the space of six games, Moore won as many matches as Pulis and Pardew combined in the previous 32, but it was not enough to keep the Baggies afloat. Moore was appointed permanent manager in the summer and seems to be turning things around, with seven points from four games in the Championship so far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)