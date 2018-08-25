Barcelona Eyeing Move for RB Leipzig Midfielder Kevin Kampl Following Frenkie de Jong Blow

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move for RB Leipzig's Kevin Kampl following Frenkie de Jong's decision to remain with Dutch side Ajax.

The 21-year-old De Jong, who can also function as a centre-back, had emerged as a late August target for the Spanish champions but has since confirmed that he won't leave his current club this summer.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

De Jong is looking to stay with Ajax for at least another year as it will better aid his development, but the Spanish side still retain faint hopes where he is concerned.

Barcelona are, however, looking at Leipzig Kampl as an alternative.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the 27-year-old Slovenia international has since become a target for La Blaugrana, who are keen on signing a player to ease the midfield burden on Sergio Busquets.

They are believed to have been left impressed with Kampl's performances in the German top flight and, as Sport would have it, are likely to make a move before the transfer window closes in Spain next week.

Selon Sport, le FC Barcelone a pris contact avec le RB Leipzig pour Kevin Kampl. pic.twitter.com/hjrAtDhwiB — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) August 25, 2018

The Catalan side are described as being open to all possibilities, as it relates to the purchase of another midfielder, and will be keeping an alert eye on the market before the close of business on the last day of this month.

Kampl could prove a great option if he does make the switch to Spain this summer. But Barca seemingly prefer moving for the Ajax star, although a deal remains unlikely.