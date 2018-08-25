Eden Hazard's Father Speaks Out on Continued Real Madrid Links & Hints Deal May Never Happen

August 25, 2018

Eden Hazard's father, Thierry, has conceded that the Chelsea playmaker may 'never' find his way to Real Madrid - but hinted had Zinedine Zidane remained at the helm it may have been a different story. 

The Belgium international has been the subject of Real's advances for a handful of years after asserting himself as one of the Premier League's top talents, and he appeared to be one of their top targets this summer following Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Juventus. 

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

However, despite Hazard turning down a new Chelsea deal last year, Los Blancos have so far failed to make good on their interest to leave the 27-year-old's future up in the air. 

The Blues continue to hold on to the hope that their offer of £300,000-per-week will be accepted and that Hazard will commit his long term future to the club - a move which has been handed a boost after Hazard's father admitted he might never move to the Bernabeu after a previous deal fell through.

"I cannot say why it did not go through. Not because I do not want to but because I do not know," he told Hiet Nieuwsblad, via Goal

"Maybe they have a policy where they want to give the youth a chance. Next year, Eden will have one year left on his contract but perhaps he never ends up in Madrid."

Hazard's father then alluded to the notion that Zidane's shock departure following Real's Champions League triumph ensured any potential deal would not come to fruition - with the Frenchman said to be an admirer of the Belgium ace.

"It maybe that it was a different story with Zidane. But then he will have had his reasons to leave," he added. 

Hazard has yet to start for Chelsea in the league this season, making two substitute appearances with a return of two assists, meanwhile Real will kickoff play their second La Liga game of the campaign against Girona on Sunday. 

