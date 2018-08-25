Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius Joins Turkish Side Besiktas on 2-Year Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has completed a switch to Turkish club Besiktas in a two-year loan deal reported to be worth up to £9.5m.

The German stopper, who joined the Reds two years ago, appeared to have ousted Simon Mignolet for the number one spot last season. 

However, costly errors during the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign ramped up Jurgen Klopp's search for a new stopper and the Reds ultimately smashed the record fee for a goalkeeper to bring in Brazilian star Alisson Becker from AS Roma for £67m.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

A statement on Liverpool's website reads: "Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has joined Turkish side Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.


"The 25-year-old is set to spend the remainder of 2018-19 and the whole of 2019-20 with the Super Lig outfit, who have started the new campaign with back-to-back league victories.

"Everybody at LFC wishes Loris the best of luck during his loan spell."

Karius's move to Besiktas was stalled by Turkish holidays, but he has officially left Anfield, with the clubs having agreed over a two-year, £2.25m loan move, per reports which also claim that Besiktas will be obligated to buy him outright for an additional £7.25m as long as certain criteria are met.

