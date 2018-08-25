Newcastle United Manager Rafa Benitez Undecided on Future of Young Star as Loan Deadline Nears

August 25, 2018

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is facing a dilemma over the future of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, after the Magpies recently rejected a loan offer from Oxford United for the England U21 international, according to reports.

The decision makers at St James' Park appear to be stuck between a rock and a hard place as they can't decide what's best for Woodman's long-term future in the northeast.

Benitez confirmed that talks between the club's hierarchy about the next step in Woodman's career were already underway, insisting that Newcastle can't rush into a decision ahead of next week's deadline for loan signings.

"Still we have to decide about that," Benitez told the Shields Gazette. "I think with the young players... sometimes it’s better if they go on loan, but sometimes it’s better if they stay with you. 

"The players can then train in the way you want them to train and they learn the things that you want to teach them. If they go on loan, sometimes it’s just to play, and that’s it. 

"We have the Under-23s for them to play. Each case is different. Still, we have time and we will decide.

"We were in favour of sending Freddie on loan last year, which was good, but sometimes you want to keep players."

Woodman only just returned to Newcastle during the summer following a brief spell on loan with Scottish side Aberdeen, where the 21-year-old made eight appearances and kept three clean sheets during that time.

The youngster has been tipped to have a bright future at the top of European football, but with just one senior appearance to his name with Newcastle, Woodman could be better suited to life away from St. James' Park this season.

