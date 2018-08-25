Niko Kovac Admits He Wouldn't Have Awarded Match-Winning Penalty After Edging Hoffenheim

August 25, 2018

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač has admitted that the Bavarians were fortunate to be awarded a match-winning penalty during the Bundesliga's curtain-raiser on Friday, where the Reds secured a 3-1 win over a spirited TSG Hoffenheim.


Thomas Müller opened the scoring on Kovač's first league game in charge of Bayern, but Ádám Szalai levelled the scoreline early in the second half.

Bayern Munich were then awarded a fortunate penalty following an incident between Franck Ribéry and Håvard Nordtveit, which eventually found its way into the back of the net when Arjen Robben responded quickest from Oliver Baumann's save.


A review from VAR saw the penalty kick forced to be retaken, with Robert Lewandowski making no mistake at the second time of asking from 12 yards. 

Robben eventually found himself on the scoresheet late on to round off the scoring, but Bayern manager Kovač believes they were fortunate to have taken the lead from the penalty spot during the second half.

"That wasn't clear-cut, I wouldn't have given it," Kovač said, quoted by Vanguard. "The fans saw a decent match and our victory is well deserved if you look at the chances we created.


"But what was not so clear in the game is how hard Hoffenheim made things for us and we didn’t find many ways through the middle."


Bayern Munich were far from convincing on the opening night of the new season, and a potentially serious injury to star winger Kingsley Coman left a dark cloud looming over the Allianz Arena.

Things will need to improve for the Bavarians next week when they take on VfB Stuttgart away from home, with the Swabians likely to prove tough opponents after securing a 4-1 win at the Allianz Arena at the end of last season.

