'Not a Defensive Midfielder': Ex-Liverpool Star Phil Babb Rejects New Signing's Self-Categorisation

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has had his say on new Reds signing Naby Keita, claiming that the Guinea international is not a defensive midfielder.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most talked about players of the new Premier League season so far, impressing in his performances in Liverpool's convincing victories over West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, former Republic of Ireland international Babb believes there is more to Keita's game than people are giving him credit for.

Speaking on the LFC TV Preview Show (via Inside Futbol), Babb said: “I saw a snippet of him saying that he classes himself as a defensive midfielder, but he’s not.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“He’s an all-rounder and you have to be when you wear the number eight shirt because that has a lot of weight to it – he’s replacing Steven Gerrard for all intents and purposes.

“He has got energy, he has got bite, he has got skills and he has goal in him as well.

“For me, he’s not a defensive midfielder in any way, shape or form.”

Grant Halverson/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

Liverpool paid over £50m to bring Keita to the Premier League, having agreed a deal last summer but allowing the midfielder's former club RB Leipzig to keep him for a final season.

Keita's arrival this summer came alongside the likes of Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri, adding considerable quality and depth to Jurgen Klopp's squad and leading many to believe that the Reds could be set to mount a title challenge this year after finishing fourth last season.

