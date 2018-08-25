Spurs Hit Stalemate in Talks Over First Team Star's New Contract After Failing to Meet Wage Demands

Tottenham Hotspur ace Christian Eriksen is believed to have reached a contract stalemate with the club, with the player thought to have demanded a wage packet similar to the earnings of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

According to the Daily Mail, Eriksen, who has just two years left on his existing deal, has asked for a new contract paying around £300k per week, which would see him rank alongside Kane and Loris as the highest paid stars at the club.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Should Spurs not reach an agreement with Eriksen, they could lose the player on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of next season.





The 26-year-old clearly has the upper hand in the negotiations, given that he is one of the player's most important players, and is likely to command a hefty price tag.





Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino already has contract rebel Toby Alderweireld to contend with, whose current deal expires at the end of the season - though the club are expected to trigger an extension clause. That clause, however, would also introduce a £25m release fee into his contract.





A popular figure among fans and players alike, Eriksen's creativity and technical skills make him an invaluable option in Pochettino's side. With the European elite lurking, Eriksen will be confident that he can make the next step up in his career should he decide to leave north London.





Meanwhile, Pochettino has claimed that England international Danny Rose will stay with the club this season, despite rumours linking him with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The left back has been a peripheral figure at the club in recent times, but could earn his starting spot back in the side this season.